Grossmont High School student killed in crash

EL CAJON, Calif. (KGTV) -- A Grossmont High School student was killed and several others injured following a crash early Saturday morning in El Cajon.

El Cajon Police said the crash happened at the intersection of Fletcher Parkway and Navajo Road around 2:11 a.m.

“It appears the Honda Civic was traveling eastbound on Navajo Road at a high rate of speed when the driver lost control and collided with the light pole on Fletcher Parkway,” police said.

The driver was pronounced dead at the scene and three passengers were taken to the hospital with serious injuries.

The Grossmont Union High School District later confirmed that the driver was a 12 th- grade student at Grossmont High School.

“Two of the three passengers are 11th grade students at Grossmont High School and were transported to the hospital for treatment of serious injuries. The third passenger is not a student at a GUHSD school,” the district said.

Read the full statement below:

GUHSD has learned that Saturday morning’s tragic fatal vehicle collision in El Cajon involved students from our district family. We can confirm that the driver of the vehicle who died at the scene was a 12th grade student at Grossmont High School. Two of the three passengers are 11th grade students at Grossmont High School and were transported to the hospital for treatment of serious injuries. The third passenger is not a student at a GUHSD school.

Our district is working closely with the El Cajon Police Department as their investigation of the incident continues. Due to privacy,our district is unable to release further information regarding the students’ names or health conditions. We will release more information as we are able to do so.

As our school community begins to deal with this tragedy, our district will be providing additional grief support on campus at GrossmontHigh School and will also make it available to students throughout our close-knit GUHSD community.

It’s unclear if drugs or alcohol were factors in the crash, police said.

Anyone with information on the crash is asked to call El Cajon Police at 619-579-3311.

