How the Chevy Bolt EV became GM’s 1.8 billion dollar problem

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — GM expanded its Chevrolet Bolt recall Friday to all vehicles, including those that may have received an earlier recall repair for the fire risk issue. The expanded recall affects an additional 59,392 model year 2019-2022 vehicles that were not part of the previous recall announcements in November 2020 and July 2021. The recall now covers all Chevrolet Bolts manufactured between 2017 and 2022. GM is recalling the vehicles due to the risk of the high-voltage battery park catching fire. Owners should park their Chevrolet Bolts outside and away from structures and not charge them overnight. The vehicles should also be recharged after each use an, and owners should not wait until the batter is almost run down (deep discharge mode) before being charged back up. GM says that the vehicles should be set to the 90% state of charge limitation using Hilltop Reserve mode, which applies to the 2017 and 2018 model years, or Target Charge Level mode for 2019-2022 model years. If owners are unable to make these changes, GM says they should visit a local dealer immediately to have the change made. Bolt owners can visit NHTSA.gov/recalls or chevy.com/boltevrecall for more information.