Western Notes: Popovich, Landale, Can, Beckett

By Dana Gauruder
hoopsrumors.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGregg Popovich may not seem the type of coach who is interested in records, but he wants to become the NBA’s all-time winningest coach more than many people would suspect, according to Marc Stein of Substack (subscription required). The Spurs’ longtime coach is 26 wins shy of passing Don Nelson for the most regular-season coaching victories. The fact that they are close friends adds to the appeal. Prior to becoming a head coach, Popovich spent two seasons in Golden State as Nelson’s top assistant.

www.hoopsrumors.com

Comments / 2

NBAexpressnews.com

Video: Coach Popovich drops F-bomb in emotional Olympics victory speech

Gregg Popovich has had his share of quotable moments as a head coach, but winning Olympic gold deserved something special. Coach Pop can be heard dropping the F-bomb in an emotional post-win speech that circulated online Monday. "How the f*** do you like us now?" he said, after Team USA...
NBAchatsports.com

SPURS SIGN JOCK LANDALE

SAN ANTONIO (Aug. 20, 2021) – The San Antonio Spurs today announced that they have signed center Jock Landale. Per team policy, terms of the contract were not announced. Landale, 6-11/255, recently helped Australia win their first-ever Olympic medal in men’s basketball when they earned bronze at the 2020 Olympic Games. Landale averaged 12.8 points, 4.7 rebounds and 2.2 assists in 21.5 minutes for the Boomers in Tokyo.
NBAPosted by
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Spurs sign former NBL star Jock Landale to two-year contract

On Friday, the San Antonio Spurs announced they signed Australian center Jock Landale to a contract following a strong campaign in the National Basketball League. Landale averaged 16.4 points, 7.8 rebounds, 2.3 assists and 1.3 blocked shots last season with Melbourne United. He was named the 2021 NBL Grand Final MVP after Melbourne swept the Perth Wildcats to win the championship.
NBAexpressnews.com

The Admiral David Robinson tips his hat to Gregg Popovich for gold medal

LAS VEGAS — Spurs legend and two-time Olympic gold medalist David Robinson praised Spurs coach Gregg Popovich for guiding Team USA to the gold medal in Tokyo. “They were under a lot of pressure, and Pop did a phenomenal job keeping them calm and focused like he always does,” Robinson said, referring to the Americans bouncing back after losing their opening game to France. “That was a great deal for Pop and that whole team. It was amazing.”
NBASporting News

Jock Landale signs first NBA contract with San Antonio Spurs

To say Jock Landale has had an impressive three months would be an understatement. First, he led Melbourne United through a championship winning playoff run in which he was named NBL Grand Final MVP. Second, he started every game for the history making bronze medal Boomers squad. Now, he has...
NBAESPN

Olympic bronze, NBA contract just the beginning for Australia's Jock Landale

As a historic Olympic medal loomed for the Boomers, big man Jock Landale received the news he had been waiting for his entire life. A zoom call with his agent and partner India was scheduled to prime Landale for what was to come in free agency, a tabling of potential opportunities that could arise in the coming days.
NBAPosted by
The Spun

Damian Lillard Reportedly Has 1 Preferred Trade Destination

Even though Portland Trail Blazers star Damian Lillard has maintained that he isn’t actively pursuing a trade, rumors of his impending departure persist. The latest rumor comes from ESPN’s Stephen A. Smith, who recently “revealed” Lillard’s top trade destination. Appearing on Sirius XM NBA Radio, Stephen A. declared that the...
NBAPosted by
The Spun

Steph Curry Reacts To Former Teammate Joining Lakers

The Los Angeles Lakers made a huge splash in free agency, signing a plethora of veteran players to one-year deals. One of the veterans they signed this offseason was Kent Bazemore, who spent the 2020-21 season with the Golden State Warriors. Earlier this week, Bazemore posted a picture of him...
NBAPosted by
ClutchPoints

Warriors star Stephen Curry admits to crying over latest Lakers signing

The Los Angeles Lakers have been one of the most active teams throughout free agency. They’ve successfully recruited a bunch of new players to LA with the hopes of recapturing the title for the upcoming season. For his part, Golden State Warriors superstar Stephen Curry recently admitted to being reduced to tears over one particular Lakers signing.
NBAPosted by
ClutchPoints

Stephen Curry writes emotional message for Seth Curry amid family rumors

Stephen Curry and Seth Curry have always been close and amid unfortunate rumors regarding their family, their tight relationship is needed more than ever. The Golden State Warriors star greeted his younger brother on his 31st birthday, posting a sweet and heartfelt message on Instagram, including a picture of them laughing together inside a locker room.
NBAhotnewhiphop.com

Stephen A. Smith Delivers Scathing Criticism Of Steph Curry

Recently, Kevin Durant and Draymond Green sat down for a conversation where they cleared the air about their supposed beef. Back in 2018 and 2019, there were reports the Green and KD didn't like each other, which ultimately led to Durant's exodus from Golden State. As the two players explained, the rift wasn't actually that bad and that it was the Warriors who made the situation worse.
NBAWILX-TV

Celtics and Knicks Make Deal

-BOSTON (AP) - The Celtics have finalized a sign-and-trade with the Knicks, sending guard Evan Fournier along with a 2023 second-round draft pick and conditional 2022 second-round pick to New York in exchange for cash considerations. The deal also generated a trade exception for Boston. Fournier agreed to a $78 million, four-year deal with the Knicks hours after the official start of the free agency signing period earlier this month.

Comments / 2

