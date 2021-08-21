'Demonic': Neill Blomkamp Explains His Large Scale Idea of the Vatican Battling Dictators Possessed by Demons

Neill Blomkamp affirms again with “Demonic,” his least entertaining feature film yet, that he is a true mad scientist with genre even if everything blows up in his face. His convictions can be truly bizarre, like with something as small as Jodie Foster’s peculiar accent in “Elysium” or the entirety of “Chappie.” Whether one likes those movies or not, it’s unmistakable that Blomkamp believes in what he’s toying with and that such confidence defines his artistry when creating his mark in the crowded world of sci-fi. But Blomkamp continues to baffle even more with “Demonic,” as he’s made a horror film that is so rote it’s hardly scary, all to showcase a developing technology that is intriguing as a sales pitch but unconvincing as a narrative device.