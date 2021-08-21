Cancel
Michelle Dunham, a boss on and off the field

By Courier Newsroom
New Pittsburgh Courier
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMichelle Dunham is a boss on and off the field. When she is not fighting the good fight in the courtroom, she is on the field, playing professional football for the Women’s Football League Association (WFLA). Michelle Dunham uses her platform to inspire younger generations to strive towards their dreams, particularly in sports. She knows firsthand what it feels like to fight for equity on the field and in the corporate world. She is passionate about the law, football, and women’s rights, often speaking on the inequities and biases within the corporate world. She uses her influence and experiences as a female athlete to mentor and encourages young women and girls with her podcast, “Ladies Ball Too.”

newpittsburghcourier.com

