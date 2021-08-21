Line painting to continue on roads in Northumberland, Snyder counties

A $494,000 line painting project will continue next week on several roads in Northumberland and Snyder counties.

The Alpha Space Control Company Inc. will be painting Monday through Friday on the following roads:

In Northumberland County, on Interstate 180 between the Interstate 80 interchange to the Lycoming County line and on Route 147 between the Interstate 80 interchange to the Route 45 interchange at the Montandon exit.

In Snyder County, painting will take place on Route 11 between the Juniata County line to the Union County line.

There will be single-lane closures with rolling traffic patterns. Motorists should be alert, slow down, avoid areas behind the line painting truck and drive with caution through the work zone.