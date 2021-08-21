Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Public Health

Hilary Duff Reveals She’s Tested Positive for COVID-19 Despite Being Vaccinated

By Brad Callas
Complex
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHilary Duff announced she tested positive for the coronavirus. The 33-year-old actress took to her Instagram Story on Friday to share the news, revealing that she’s contracted the Delta variant of COVID-19 despite being fully vaccinated. “That delta … She’s a little b**ch,” Duff captioned a photo of herself lying...

www.complex.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Hilary Duff
Person
Chris Lowell
Person
Francia Raisa
Person
Brandon Micheal Hall
Person
Suraj Sharma
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Covid 19#Instagram Story#Hulu#Cbs
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Related
Public HealthPosted by
Best Life

Hilary Duff Just Revealed Her 4 Symptoms of Breakthrough COVID

When the coronavirus vaccine rollout began at the end of 2020, to many, it sounded like the means to the end of the COVID-19 pandemic. But decreased vaccination rates and the Delta variant had other plans for us. The highly transmissible form of the virus has managed to evade some of the protection provided by the vaccines. Though experts say the shots are still the best way to avoid a serious or fatal bout of COVID-19, it seems that as we get further and further from our initial shots and the Delta variant continues to take over, there have been an increasing number of breakthrough infections, which refers to cases among those who are vaccinated. Recently, celebrities have been coming forward with their stories of breakthrough COVID. The latest star to share her struggle is actor and singer Hilary Duff, who revealed her COVID symptoms on Instagram on Aug. 20. Read on to find out what she's been experiencing and what you should look out for.
Public HealthPopculture

Hilary Duff Praises Being 'Vaxxed' After Revealing She Has COVID-19 Ahead of 'How I Met Your Father' Production

Hilary Duff praised the effectiveness of the COVID-19 vaccine after revealing that she had contracted the Delta variant. Duff shared the news on her Instagram story, revealing that her symptoms were no joke. "That delta... she's a little b---," Duff wrote. "Symptoms: bad headache. No taste or smell. sinus pressure. Brain fog." However, her illness could have been much worse had she not gotten her shots, so she noted that she was "happy to be vaxxed" in her post.
NFLPosted by
E! News

Hilary Duff Tests Positive For Delta Variant as How I Met Your Father Begins Filming

Watch: BTS Officially Cancels World Tour Amid Coronavirus Pandemic. Hilary Duff could use a bowl or two of chicken noodle soup. On Friday, Aug. 20, the Lizzie McGuire actress shared on her Instagram Stories that she tested positive for the coronavirus. The mother of three captioned a photo of herself in bed, "That delta... she's a little bitch. symptoms: bad headache. No taste or smell. sinus pressure. Brain fog."
Public HealthPosted by
CinemaBlend

Hilary Duff Tests Positive For COVID-19 Just As How I Met Your Father Production Gets Started

With a new COVID-19 variant on the scene, more people are testing positive for the virus. Even vaccinated people are experiencing breakthrough cases as a result of the Delta variant. Unfortunately, How I Met Your Father’s Hilary Duff is now one of the latest celebrities to test positive for the virus, and the new arrives just as production was just starting on the upcoming spinoff series.
CelebritiesPopculture

Controversial Hilary Duff Photo Resurfaces Amid Gawker Relaunch

After five years of absence, the gossip and pop culture website Gawker has been reborn under the Bustle Digital Group umbrella. No website has ever stirred the pot quite like Gawker, and while they may have a fresh brand, they are still up to their old tricks. In their latest bit of gossip-mongering (with flair), Gawker reminded readers of a controversial picture of Hilary Duff that is somehow still up on her Instagram page.
Celebritiesprimetimer.com

Hilary Duff

Showing 1 - 15 of 36 articles tagged "Hilary Duff" Hilary Duff tests positive for the Delta variant of COVID-19 Hilary Duff on Disney+'s scrapped Lizzie McGuire reboot: "I’m like very protective of her, and they’re very protective of her" Duff emphasized on SiriusXM's The Jess Cagle Show that there...
Public HealthPosted by
E! News

Soleil Moon Frye Reveals That 3 of Her Kids Have COVID-19: “I Have Shed Many Tears”

Watch: Soleil Moon Frye's Daughter Does Punky Brewster Impressions. Soleil Moon Frye is reflecting on her own family's experience with COVID-19. The Punky Brewster star recently revealed in an Instagram post that three out of her four children have tested positive for coronavirus. Following their results, the 44-year-old mom is now urging parents to get their kids tested if they begin to show symptoms, as she did with her one of her sons.
CelebritiesPosted by
StyleCaster

Olivia Rodrigo Just Revealed Whether She’s Talked to Joshua Bassett After He Came Out

Breaking her silence. Olivia Rodrigo responded to Joshua Bassett coming out two months after her High School Musical: The Musical: The Series co-star and rumored ex-boyfriend confirmed he’s a part of the LGBTQ+ community. In May, Bassett—who plays Ricky, the love interest to Rodrigo’s Nini in Disney+’s HSMTMTS—opened up about his sexuality in an Instagram Post in May. The post came after he called Harry Styles “hot” in his “coming out video” for Clevver TV. “my entire life people have told me my sexuality. people have shamed me for things they know nothing about. I want to say thank you to...

Comments / 0

Community Policy