Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Entertainment

Dead and Company returned to Citi Field in a landmark stop on their 2021 tour

theintell.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNever miss a Citi Field show. When Dead and Company returned to the New York Mets' home turf in Queens on Friday, Aug. 20, it was a landmark occasion for the band and the audience: It was the Grateful Dead legacy act's first New York area stand since November 2019.

www.theintell.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Pennsylvania State
State
Florida State
State
Indiana State
State
Missouri State
State
Connecticut State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Springsteen
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Citi Field#Wrigley Field#Saratoga Springs#The New York Mets#Grateful Dead#Dead And Company#The Grateful Dead#Spanish#Bethel Woods Center#Xfinity Center#Blossom Music Center#Dte Energy Music Theatre#Riverbend Music Center#Ruoff Music Center#Pnc Music Pavilion
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
Related
Posted by
Rolling Stone

Watch Dead and Company Recreate Grateful Dead’s 1969 Woodstock Set

Dead and Company brought their summer tour to the site of the original Woodstock in Bethel Woods, New York, on Monday night. It was the first time the Grateful Dead spinoff site visited the amphitheater, and they celebrated by playing the Grateful Dead’s five-song setlist from the original Woodstock in sequence. “Fifty years ago, right here, we tried this little sequence,” Bob Weir told the crowd. “And it didn’t work so well for us, so we’re going to try again.” Back in 1969, the Grateful Dead played Woodstock on the evening of Saturday, August 16th, following sets by the Incredible String Band,...
SFGate

Fan Dies Following Fall at Dead & Company's Queens Concert

A man died following a 30 to 50-foot fall at Dead & Company’s Friday night show at Flushing, New York’s Citi Field. According to local news reports, the man — described as a Brooklyn resident in his 40s — fell from an upper tier balcony to the concrete below during the show’s intermission at around 9 p.m.
Posted by
Variety

Man Falls to Death During Dead & Company Concert at New York’s Citi Field

A 46-year-old man attending a Dead & Company concert at Citi Field in New York City on Aug. 20 fell off of a balcony and died. The New York Police Department confirmed to Variety that first responders were called to the stadium at about 9:05 p.m on Friday night. The man was then transported in critical condition to the New York Presbyterian Hospital in Queens, where he was pronounced dead. The NYPD stated that his injuries were consistent with a fall from an elevated position.  The New York Daily News reported that the man had attempted to do a flip off of...
Posted by
Deadline

Man Makes Fatal Plunge During Dead & Company Concert In NY

A 46-year-old man died on Friday, after falling from a balcony during a Dead & Company concert at New York’s Citi Field, Deadline can confirm. A spokesperson for the New York Police Department tells us that the man’s injuries were “consistent with falling from an elevated position.” After first responders arrived on the scene, they transported him in critical condition to New York–Presbyterian Queens Hospital, where he was pronounced dead. The NYPD is not yet naming the deceased concert attendee. Their investigation into Friday’s events is ongoing. Sources tell The New York Daily News that the man died after attempting to do a flip off of the balcony; others in attendance at the concert told the New York Post that they believed he was under the influence of alcohol at the time. Dead & Company is a band featuring former members of the Grateful Dead, including Bob Weir, Micky Hart and Bill Kreutzmann, along with guitarist John Mayer and others. Their concert on Friday at the home of the New York Mets was part of a tour, which kicked off in Raleigh, NC on August 16, and will wrap up in Cancún in January.
theridgefieldpress.com

'We Will Survive': Dead & Company Kick Off U.S. Tour With Resilience and Hits

One month ago, it appeared that the concert season — rearranged, stifled or outright canceled for more than a year — may have begun to return to what music fans have hoped for and expected: sweaty, unmasked mosh pits for some, cozy seats with obscenely large cupholders for others. Tours began to rebook. Fans planned road trips. And the worst of the pandemic to many seemed more retrospective fever dream than continuing nightmare.
Posted by
Ultimate Classic Rock

Dead and Company Make Their Concert Return: Set List and Videos

Dead & Company returned to the stage for the first time in 19 months with a performance at the Coastal Credit Union Music Park in Raleigh, N.C. on Aug. 16. The band -- made up of former Grateful Dead members Bob Weir, Bill Kreutzmann and Mickey Hart, along with John Mayer, Oteil Burbridge and Jeff Chimenti -- showed not signs of rust during their 19-song performance.
JamBase

The Airplane Family & Live Dead ’69 Announces Fall Tour 2021

The Airplane Family will join forces with Live Dead ’69 to embark on a tour this fall. Dates for the collaborative run span October 21 – November 5. The tour, originally scheduled for last fall, will see The Airplane Family celebrating the 50th anniversary of Paul Kantner and Jefferson Starship’s famed 1970 concept album Blows Against The Empire by performing the LP in its entirety. Slick Aguilar (Jefferson Starship), Mike Falzarano (Hot Tuna, New Riders) and Clare Maloney (Singing Grace Slick) are among members of The Airplane Family.
livemusicblog.com

Dead & Company Brings Summer Tour 2021 to Darien Lake NY [SETLIST/STREAM]

Dead & Company just finished off Night #6 of their Summer Tour 2021 at Darien Lake Amphitheater in Upstate New York. We’re pretty blessed to be able to see Bob Weir, Mickey Hart and Bill Kreutzmann keep playing together, and their bandmates of John Mayer, Jeff Chimenti and Oteil Burbridge continue to be the glue that holds this Grateful Dead offshoot together.
JamBase

Coda Collection & Grateful Dead Launch Partnership

The Grateful Dead and Rhino forged a partnership with The Coda Collection to host a trio of live concert films on the music-centric Amazon Prime Video channel. Available today for streaming exclusively on the channel is video featuring the legendary band’s July 2, 1989 show at Sullivan Stadium in Foxboro, Massachusetts.
theintell.com

Dead and Company deliver sonic sunshine despite rain in Philadelphia return

In 2015, Bob Weir of the Grateful Dead told the Asbury Park Press about the deep connection between the West Coast legends' music and their remarkably devoted fans in this part of the country. "We were their personal ray of California sunshine," Weir, the singer and guitarist, told me. "We...
Saratoga County, NYSaratogian

Dead & Company rocks SPAC in return to local stage

SARATOGA SPRINGS, N.Y. — Dead & Company played a sold-out show at Saratoga Performing Arts Center on Friday during the band’s long-awaited return to the local stage after a canceled 2020 tour. A legacy act, Dead & Company was formed in 2015 when the Grateful Dead’s Mickey Hart, Bill Kreutzmann...
MusicPosted by
92.9 Jack FM

Win Tickets to See Dead & Co. at Darien Lake

Dead & Company is coming to Darien Lake Amphitheater on Wednesday, August 25th!. See Bob Weir, Mickey Hart, Bill Kreutzmann of the Grateful Dead, along with John Mayer, Jeff Chimenti, Oteil Burbridge formerly of the Allman Brothers jam out on the same stage!. Dead & Company have played all over...
Alternative Press

Fall Out Boy withdraw from Boston and NYC Hella Mega tour dates

Fall Out Boy have announced they will not be performing at the Boston and New York shows on the Hella Mega tour. The band cite a member of their staff testing positive for COVID-19 as the primary reason for cancellation. However, they assure fans that all members of the tour are vaccinated.
gratefulweb.com

2021 Dead & Company TOUR OPENER Tonight!

We've all waited a long time for this...Dead & Company will be taking the stage tonight for their first show since January 2020! If you can't make the concert in-person or want to re-live your experience after the show, you can join us online live or watch on-demand. The sold-out concert starts tonight from Raleigh, NC at 7PM ET.
wmleader.com

Dead & Company fan dies after falling from Citi Field balcony

A Dead & Company show at Citi Field turned tragic Friday night as a fan fell to his death. A man in his 40s plunged from a second-floor balcony during the concert, and landed on concrete, police said. He was taken to NewYork-Presbyterian Queens Hospital, where he was pronounced dead,...
Public Safetylawofficer.com

Liquor company CEO allegedly takes deadly acid-plunge at Citi Field

NEW YORK — A liquor company CEO Ian Matthew Crystal has been identified as the man who was reportedly high on acid when he plunged to his death at Citi Field, police said. Crystal, 46, died Friday after plummeting 30 to 50 feet during intermission at the Dead & Company show, an NYPD spokesman confirmed Monday.

Comments / 0

Community Policy