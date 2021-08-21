Weekend closures underway on I-10 for Broadway Curve Improvement Project

LAKE ELSINORE (CNS) - Both sides of the Ortega (74) Highway between Lake Elsinore and the Orange County line will be shut down tomorrow night and remain closed through the weekend -- for the fourth time this summer -- to facilitate work on the two-lane corridor. The 55-hour closure will begin at 9 p.m. Friday and continue until 4 a.m. Monday, according to Caltrans. Motorists -- and residents along pockets of the Ortega -- were advised to prepare well in advance because most of the 17-mile artery will be inaccessible, with few exceptions, officials said. "There is no through traffic, only escorted residents to and from designated places,'' Caltrans District 8 spokeswoman Kim Cherry said. Residents who live west of Tenaja Truck Trail, including those in the Ortega Oaks RV Park, cann.