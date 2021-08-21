'RHONY's Eboni K. Williams Talks Hurtful Backlash From Viewers: 'It Comes With the Territory'

Eboni K. Williams

For "Real Housewives of New York" star Eboni K. Williams, this season has come with a tremendous amount of responsibility.

Not only is she the show's first Black Housewife, but she's also been indirectly tasked with teaching the oblivious Housewives about the world around them following the Summer of 2020 -- which was heavily dominated by the Black Lives Matter movement.

Eboni has been accused of ruining the show. Viewers are upset whenever discussions around race come up -- and now she's being blamed for the season's poor ratings.

"It's been intense," she told Entertainment Tonight. "I'm a proud advocate for therapy and mental health care. I've been seeing my therapist for six years now — one of my longer, long-term, committed relationships, for the record — and I have actually taken up with a supplemental therapist during the last several months, that specifically helps me work on some of the challenges that have arisen from the airing of the show… It takes a toll."

She says that while some of the backlash has been hurtful, she accepts that it "comes with the territory" of reality television.

She's not letting her critics get the best of her. Eboni recognizes the platform she's been given.

"When anybody ever in history has ever had the audacity to broach the status quo and kind of shake the table in that way, it's going to be met with persecution, right?" she said.

"To be the first Black Housewife [in New York City], as such on the heels of the tragic murder of George Floyd and racial reconciliation that our nation has long needed, now guess what? To me, this is the big opportunity to meet a moment, and meet a moment where our country says, 'Not on our watch,'" she explained. "We will no longer tolerate any hate, any -isms, any level of subordination of our shared Americans."

This week, her the second half of her Black Shabbat aired which saw Sonja Morgan flipping out on Ramona Singer for her ignorance. Ramona shut down a Black woman who was sharing her experience of inadequate medical care while giving birth to her child.

Ramona said -- "it happened to me too and I'm white." She also made a point of telling the ladies at the dinner table that her nurse was Black.

"I think where Ramona and I are is two adult women who know where our commonalities are and know where our value alignment ends," Eboni said. "So now that that's thoroughly been investigated and is crystal clear to everybody involved — most importantly me and Ramona — we can share a space."

Twitter wished Ramona would just hold her tongue.