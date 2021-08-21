Sniper Ghost Warrior Contracts 2 Xbox Series X Version Full Game Setup Free Download

CI Games is celebrating the release of Sniper Ghost Warrior Contracts 2 on PS5 today, and has unleashed a trailer to mark the occasion for your viewing pleasure. The PS5 Elite Edition features a number of enhancements over the standard PS4 version of the sharp-shooter, including 4K resolution, improved visuals, and updated textures. Furthermore, those of you playing on Sony’s new console will be able to take advantage of DualSense adaptive triggers, which offers a unique feel for each weapon in the game.