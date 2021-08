In future meditations, I want to share another series on the life of one of the most important people in the history of the nation of Israel. His name is Moses. Moses was the great leader that God chose to deliver Israel from Egyptian slavery. Moses wrote the Pentateuch (First 5 books in the Old Testament), which he received by revelation from God. Moses had one of the closest relationships with God recorded in the Bible. The book of Exodus is the biblical record of God’s deliverance of His people Israel from Egyptian slavery.