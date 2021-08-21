Cancel
Mushrooms: 4 Uses That Benefit the Environment

By Deutsche Welle
ecowatch.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMycelium, the silky thread that binds fungus, is being adapted to create everything from shoes to coffins to packaging and robust building materials. Best of all, it literally feeds on trash and agricultural byproducts, detoxifing them along the way. The biodegradable material that is also grown vertically to save space...

www.ecowatch.com

