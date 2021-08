Inuyasha fans were stunned when it was announced that the classic anime series would be receiving a sequel series via the franchise's creator Rumiko Takahashi, with many fans waiting for the second season of Yashahime: Princess Half-Demon to drop in October of this year. With the series telling the story of the daughters of Inuyasha, Kagome, Sesshomaru, and Rin, it seems that Yashahime is set to follow in the footsteps of its predecessor once again as the series has announced that it will be releasing a manga series that will adapt the events of this sequel in September of this year.