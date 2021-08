The ratings are in for this past week's AEW Rampage, and it looks like CM Punk's arrival in All Elite Wrestling was a massive draw for the young promotion. According to Brandon Thurston of Wrestlenomics, the one-hour episode brought in a viewership of 1.129 million and a 0.53 rating. That's the highest rating in the target demographic for any AEW show aside from AEW Dynamite's premiere back in October 2019. It also puts AEW's second show in the same league as last week's Monday Night Raw (0.55) and the episode of Friday Night SmackDown that aired right before it (0.57).