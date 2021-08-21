Cancel
TV Series

It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia S15: Danny DeVito Makes It Complete

By Ray Flook
bleedingcool.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleUp until now, we've had Rob McElhenney offering previews of the season, Kaitlin Olson & Glenn Howerton in the midst of a poop prank battle that we hope is still going on, and Charlie Day lounging on a very familiar sofa bed in a very familiar apartment. And it's been great, but it hasn't been The Gang. Well, we can now proudly report that we have a Danny DeVito sighting (as you'll see in the screencap below) on the Season 15 set with the rest of the crew in a video posted by McElhenney. And if the video makes you feel like The Gang slid back into It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia mode with ease like they've been filming for months? You're not alone…

TV Series
SlashGear

Sunny in Philadelphia Season 15 E1 title and what to watch while waiting

The first episode of the newest season of It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia is called “2020: A Year In Review.” This is the longest hiatus the show has ever taken between seasons, and a retrospective episode might well have been the most obvious choice for a return to action. The first episode of Brooklyn 99 (the first episode of the last season here in late Summer, 2021,) did something similar, starting by addressing the extended period of time that’s passed since the last aired story.
TV Series

It's Always Sunny in Philadephia S15: Charlie Day Feels Right at Home

Okay, when it comes to the cast of FXX's It's Always Sunny in Philadephia, it's three down and two to go. By that, we mean we've heard from Rob McElhenney (who offered viewers a look at the cover of the S15E01 script), and Kaitlin Olson & Glenn Howerton (who are in the midst of a poop prank battle). This means we still need to hear from Charlie Day and Danny DeVito. Now with DeVito, he might be a bit busy taking on Nabisco on Twitter and having his account unverified. But Day took to Instagram today to officially signal his return, lounging on a very familiar sofa bed in a very familiar apartment.
TV Series

‘It’s Always Sunny’ Season 15 Episode Title Revealed by Rob McElhenney Dressed in Riot Gear

It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia is back in action, and to mark the beginning of production on the first episode of Season Fifteen, star Rob McElhenney took to TikTok to reveal the season’s first episode title to his 700,000 followers. Having only just joined the platform in June, it seemed as good a place as any for the star to reveal what direction the show is set to go...while dressed for combat?
TV Series

It's Always Sunny in Philadephia: Prank War Takes "Shyamalan Twist"

With all of the excitement surrounding It's Always Sunny in Philadephia stars Kaitlin Olson, Charlie Day, Rob McElhenney, Glenn Howerton, and Danny DeVito checking back into Paddy's to kick off filming on Season 15 and McElhenney offering viewers a look at the first script, we nearly missed out on the most important news. So remember when Howerton said he was going to run a prank on Olson where he's going to park in her spot next to her trailer every day during filming since he gets to the set early in the morning? Well, it looks like Olson had a "Shyamalan Twist" tucked away for safekeeping for just this kind of moment. So guess who got to come to work late on the first day because it was her birthday but who normally gets to work before Howerton? Yeah, it's Olson- who responded by letting her friend & co-star know that not only will she be reclaiming her parking spot but she also has a special morning present planned for Howerton for every day of filming. Yup, she's going to use Howerton's trailer to take care of her "morning business." Now if you're like us, you assumed she meant "poop" but a shocked Howerton appeared to need clarification:
Comments / 0

Community Policy