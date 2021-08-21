It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia S15: Danny DeVito Makes It Complete

With all of the excitement surrounding It's Always Sunny in Philadephia stars Kaitlin Olson, Charlie Day, Rob McElhenney, Glenn Howerton, and Danny DeVito checking back into Paddy's to kick off filming on Season 15 and McElhenney offering viewers a look at the first script, we nearly missed out on the most important news. So remember when Howerton said he was going to run a prank on Olson where he's going to park in her spot next to her trailer every day during filming since he gets to the set early in the morning? Well, it looks like Olson had a "Shyamalan Twist" tucked away for safekeeping for just this kind of moment. So guess who got to come to work late on the first day because it was her birthday but who normally gets to work before Howerton? Yeah, it's Olson- who responded by letting her friend & co-star know that not only will she be reclaiming her parking spot but she also has a special morning present planned for Howerton for every day of filming. Yup, she's going to use Howerton's trailer to take care of her "morning business." Now if you're like us, you assumed she meant "poop" but a shocked Howerton appeared to need clarification: