It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia S15: Danny DeVito Makes It Complete
Up until now, we've had Rob McElhenney offering previews of the season, Kaitlin Olson & Glenn Howerton in the midst of a poop prank battle that we hope is still going on, and Charlie Day lounging on a very familiar sofa bed in a very familiar apartment. And it's been great, but it hasn't been The Gang. Well, we can now proudly report that we have a Danny DeVito sighting (as you'll see in the screencap below) on the Season 15 set with the rest of the crew in a video posted by McElhenney. And if the video makes you feel like The Gang slid back into It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia mode with ease like they've been filming for months? You're not alone…bleedingcool.com
