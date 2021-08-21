AMN Reviews: Lesotho – Summer Wars (2021; Suspended Soul Tapes & Records); Real Loud – Real Loud (2021; New Focus Recordings)
In 2021, the genre of heavy metal continues to adapt and evolve. Musicians have developed a set of building blocks, some taken from other musical styles and others new, that can be combined in various novel ways. Here are two recent releases that approach metal from vastly different and unconventional directions. Both have appeal beyond any implicit categorizations.avantmusicnews.com
Comments / 0