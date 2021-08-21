Cancel
TV Series

The Russos exit Netflix’s Magic: The Gathering series

By EJ Moreno
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Russos have put down their cards and will move on to another project as the filmmakers have exited the upcoming Magic The Gathering series at Netflix. Deadline reports that the Avengers: Endgame directors will no longer be involved with the animated series, with executive producer Jeff Kline set to head a new creative team. Sources close to Deadline notes that The Russos met with Kline and the split was “amicable.”

Russos
#Animated Series#The Gathering#Avengers#Wizards#Snowball Studios
TV Series
Entertainment
TV & Videos
Netflix
