The Russos exit Netflix’s Magic: The Gathering series

In the fall of 2020, Netflix introduced one of its most popular shows of the year and one of the streamer’s biggest series to date in the form of The Queen’s Gambit. Over the course of seven gripping episodes, millions of viewers fell in love with Anya Taylor-Joy’s Beth Harmon, a child chess prodigy who became a trailblazer and driving force in the world of competitive chess, but only if her personal demons didn’t stop her first. But long before the show found its way to Netflix and became a great distraction from the mad world outside our television screens, The Queen’s Gambit was long a passion project for all those involved.