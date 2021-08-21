Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Foreign Policy

Intense pressure on Biden to speed US visas before Afghan allies are killed

Posted by 
The Hill
The Hill
 8 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0d425o_0bYoDnL400
  • There is bipartisan support in pressuring President Biden to grant visas to Afghans who worked with Americans.
  • Congress has directed bipartisan criticism towards Biden, who has maintained that the U.S. can and will get Afghans who helped the country to safety.
  • Sens. Jeanne Shaheen (D-N.H.) and Joni Ernst (R-Ia.) wrote a bipartisan letter to the Biden administration stressing how important it is to have the special immigrant visas process recalibrated and working faster.

There is bipartisan support in pressuring President Biden to grant Afghans who worked with American forces a visa to come to the country, as the situation intensifies for those still on the ground.

The Taliban has taken over the Afghanistan government, prompting thousands to crowd the country’s airports in an attempt to flee the now-seized capital, The Guardian reported.

America is changing faster than ever! Add Changing America to your Facebook or Twitter feed to stay on top of the news.

Among those threatened by the Taliban are translators, drivers and other workers -- and their families -- who helped American forces. Right now, the logistics of how and when Afghans might be able to come to the U.S. are unclear.

Congress has directed bipartisan criticism toward Biden, who has maintained that the U.S. can and will get Afghans who helped American forces to safety.

"The commitment holds to get everyone out that, in fact, we can get out and everyone who should come out. And that's the objective," Biden said, according to NPR and ABC News. "That's what we're doing now. That's the path we're on. And I think we'll get there."

Peter Meijer (R-Mich.) called the slow process “enraging,” according to The Guardian.

“This has been a program that across administrations had been slow rolled,” Meijer told The Guardian.

Meijer is a veteran who supported expanding the special immigrant visas (SIVs), a program that allows Afghans who worked for the U.S. and can prove they face danger to apply for asylum, in the beginning this year, The Guardian reports.

To qualify for the program, Afghan citizens had to have served directly with U.S. forces for 12 months or served the International Security Assistance Force (ISAF) for two years between 2001 and 2021.

“When you’re talking to people every night who are moving from house to house because they’re being followed by the Taliban, and … we’re in exactly the situation that several months ago that we thought we would be in … and you are ignored, it tends to be frustrating,” Meijer said. “Enraging, enraging.”

There are more than 300,000 Afghans that have worked with Americans who occupied Afghanistan, according to the International Rescue Committee, and more than 15,000 Afghans and their families have already relocated to the U.S. via the SIV program.

As of reporting, there are about 18,000 applications pending and the number of applications is likely to increase, according to The Guardian.

“Right now, in the current crisis, we have put through over 200 SIV requests. My office. That’s really just since the weekend,” Rep. Gerry Connolly (D-Va.) told The Guardian.

“For months, I have been calling on the administration to evacuate our allies immediately – not to wait for paperwork, for shaky agreements with third countries, or for time to make it look more ‘orderly’,” Rep. Seth Moulton (D-Mass.) said in a statement.

Moulton also rebuked Biden’s claim that Afghans weren’t evacuated sooner because they didn’t want to leave, saying that reasoning is “utter B.S.”

Congresspeople are communicating with the department either individually or with other congressional offices in helping stranded applicants, some of whom are getting rejected because of their polygraphs, medical exams, or because of the length of the processing, Meijer told the Guardian.

Sens. Jeanne Shaheen (D-N.H.) and Joni Ernst (R-Ia.) led a group of 50 senators in writing a bipartisan letter to the Biden administration. The letter stresses how important it is to have the SIV process recalibrated and working much faster.

Lawmakers are also saying it’s dangerous for Afghans carrying any US-affiliated paperwork, a requirement to leave the country at the Kabul airport, The Guardian reports.

“I’m very worried about SIVs or even US nationals or dual nationals who are outside of Kabul and right now what should be a 20-minute ride to the airport took them an hour and a half when they attempted it yesterday,” said Sen. Thom Tillis (R-N.C.).

“I’m frankly terrified of what we might see if we turn our backs on these folks now – of what that will do to our veterans community, of what that will do to civil-military relations,” Tillis said.

“This is not an issue that will go away and if President Biden thinks it will go away he’s only guaranteeing it will get far far worse.”

READ MORE STORIES FROM CHANGING AMERICA

Comments / 0

The Hill

The Hill

327K+
Followers
34K+
Post
236M+
Views
ABOUT

The Hill is a top US political website, read by the White House and more lawmakers than any other site -- vital for policy, politics and election campaigns.

 https://thehill.com/
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Thom Tillis
Person
Peter Meijer
Person
Seth Moulton
Person
Gerry Connolly
Person
Jeanne Shaheen
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Visas#Afghans#Taliban#Americans#Guardian#Npr#Abc News#Isaf#Siv
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Americas
Country
Afghanistan
NewsBreak
Congress
NewsBreak
Foreign Policy
NewsBreak
POTUS
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Facebook
Related
Foreign Policystardem.com

Harris wants Biden to resign over Afghanistan chaos, Kabul attacks

EASTON — U.S. Rep. Andy Harris, R-Md., is very critical of President Joe Biden on Afghanistan. Harris joined some conservative Republicans in calling for Biden to step down after 13 U.S. troops and at least 50 Afghans were killed in terror attacks near the Kabul airport. Harris represents the Eastern Shore and is a frequent conservative critic of Biden.
POTUSWashington Post

Biden struggles to address the most volatile crisis of his presidency

President Biden on Thursday confronted the most volatile crisis of his young presidency, the deaths of at least 13 Americans in Afghanistan that threatened to undermine his credentials as a seasoned global leader and a steady hand. In emotional comments at the White House, Biden made clear that the attack...
U.S. Politicsamericanmilitarynews.com

Taliban asking US to keep some Americans in Afghanistan: Report

The Taliban is reportedly requesting the U.S. keep some diplomatic presence in Afghanistan after the August 31 U.S. troop withdrawal deadline. U.S. officials have been weighing the possibility of reopening the U.S. Embassy in Kabul and keeping some diplomats in the country, but no decision has been made as to whether the plan will go through, according to an official familiar with the discussions who spoke to the Washington Post on Friday.
MilitaryDaily Beast

Dad of Marine Slain in Kabul Vents Anger at Military, Biden

Thursday was “an excruciating day” for California carpenter Steve Nikoui. He knew his son Kareem, a young U.S. Marine, was stationed at the Kabul airport. But when he heard there had been a bombing there, he had no idea if Kareem was alive or dead. “I stayed home from work...
MilitaryInternational Business Times

US Gave Taliban 'Kill List' Of American Citizens, Afghan Allies: Report

The United States is racing against time to evacuate stranded U.S. citizens and at-risk Afghans out of the country, but the process may have involved handing over a list of names to the Taliban that could pose serious danger to the lives of Afghans who aided the American military in the past.

Comments / 0

Community Policy