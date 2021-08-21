Liverpool 2-0 Burnley: Player Ratings

Liverpool played in front of a full capacity Anfield for the first time in 18 months today, taking on Burnley in the process.

With James Milner out with a knock, and Fabinho unavailable on sentimental grounds, Liverpool showcased an interesting midfield today, with captain Jordan Henderson finally back in the mix, along with the 18 year old Harvey Elliot making his full Premier League debut.

The defence and front three which thrashed Norwich 3-0 last weekend remained intact. Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain missed the bench due to personal reasons, and Thiago Alcantara and Andrew Robertson returned to it.

Goals from Diogo Jota and Sadio Mane secured a 2-0 win for Liverpool, getting 6 points out of 6 and 2 cleansheets along the road. Despite Burnley looking threatening in spells, Liverpool dominated for most of the match and emerged as clear winners.

Here are the player ratings.

ALISSON BECKER 8

He is so clutch, such a terrific goalkeeper. Saved his cleansheet all by himself on multiple occasions, especially during the dying minutes. Except for a moment when he got battered by the opposition forward, he was pretty much flawless today.

TRENT ALEXANDER-ARNOLD 9

He was one of the best players on the pitch, was unplayable today, and could have gotten more assists if the Liverpool front 3 were less wasteful. However, one assist and one cleansheet today was a splendid output from the local boy'

VIRGIL VAN DIJK 8.5

Who would have though that our Dutch colossus would return just as he was? He was perfect, did not put one foot wrong, and it was extremely pleasing to see his hunger for goals every time he went forward for a Liverpool corner.

(Photo by PA Images/Sipa USA)

JOEL MATIP 8.5

Another solid player, Liverpool are a rock in the back with him and van Dijk at the heart of the defence. With his second start in a row, he seems to be the established second choice this season.

KOSTAS TSIMIKAS 9

What a performance from the "Greek Scouser", it hardly looked like Liverpool are without their starting left back. He got an assist after some brilliant work and was superb in his defensive work as well.

JORDAN HENDERSON 8

The return of the captain, Jordan Henderson played his first competitive game for Liverpool since February. He made the midfield reassuring and was fiercely sending forward passes to start off attacks.

(Photo by PA Images/Sipa USA)

NABY KEITA 8.5

Back-to-back great games from Naby Keita, who perhaps only has this season to prove his worth to Jurgen Klopp. He was sensational today, for the 80 minutes he played and looks set to start against Chelsea next weekend.

HARVEY ELLIOT 8

Such a bright prospect, and he showed what he is capable of in numerous glances today. His inexperience, however was quite obvious at times, but since today was his full Premier League debut, it can be brushed off easily. His pass for Mohamed Salah's disallowed goal was beyond his years.

(Photo by PA Images/Sipa USA)

SADIO MANÉ 7.5

Beside his thunderbolt of a goal, Mane looked quite off colour today. He is evidently still working on getting to his best self and needs to step up his game more.

DIOGO JOTA 8.5

One of his better games in Liverpool shirt. His header for the opener was the stuff of dreams and his movement today was absolutely brilliant.

MOHAMED SALAH 7.5

Salah's gameweek two drought continues, unfortunately. He did get his chances, but either he squandered it, or was the victim of some great Burnley defending. He, though, was a threat for the entire 90 minutes though and showed beautiful finishing for his disallowed goal.

(Photo by PA Images/Sipa USA

ROBERTO FIRMINO N/A

THIAGO ALCANTARA N/A

JOE GOMEZ N/A