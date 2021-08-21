Cancel
Lincoln County, NE

Flood Advisory issued for Lincoln by NWS

weather.gov
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-08-21 09:37:00 CDT Expires: 2021-08-21 19:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Stay tuned to further developments by listening to your local radio, television, or NOAA Weather Radio for further information. Caution is urged when walking near riverbanks. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov. The next statement will be issued this evening at 700 PM CDT. Target Area: Lincoln The Flood Advisory continues for the following rivers in Nebraska North Platte River at North Platte affecting Lincoln County. For the North Platte River...including North Platte...elevated river levels are forecast. The Flood Advisory is now in effect until this evening The Flood Advisory continues for the North Platte River at North Platte. * Until this evening. * At 9:00 AM CDT Saturday the stage was 6.0 feet. * Action stage is 5.5 feet. * Flood stage is 6.0 feet. * Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours ending at 9:00 AM CDT Saturday was 6.1 feet. * Forecast...The river is expected to fall below flood stage this afternoon and continue falling to 5.4 feet Thursday morning. * Impact...At 6.0 feet, Minor flood stage. Minor flooding begins in low lying and agricultural areas along the south bank of the North Platte River. Flooding of yards between the golf course and Buffalo Bill Campground are possible. Minor water intrusions into low lying areas of Cody Park in North Platte begins. People should use caution in the water and along the banks of the river, especially near Cody Park. Fld Observed Forecasts (7 am CDT) Location Stg Stg Day/Time Sun Mon Tue North Platte River North Platte 6.0 6.0 Sat 9 am CDT 5.7 5.5 5.4

alerts.weather.gov

