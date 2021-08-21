Crapo: Building on bipartisan retirement law to make it easier to Idahoans to save for retirement
The pandemic put a great deal of economic stress on workers and retirees, and some had no choice but to withdraw money from their retirement accounts to make ends meet. As the economy continues to bounce back, we have a chance to build on the success of the Setting Every Community up for Retirement Enhancement (SECURE) Act of 2019 in a bipartisan way to help make it easier for Idahoans and all Americans to save for retirement.magicvalley.com
Comments / 0