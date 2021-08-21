Norwalk teachers union: Vaccinating school community a 'vital part' of safety
NORWALK — Teachers, administrators and schools are taking the governor's vaccine mandate in stride, hoping to return safely to in-person learning this fall. "We have the goal of a safe in-person school year in the safest possible environment," said Mary Yordon, president of the Norwalk Federation of Teachers. "Vaccinating members of the school community is a vital part of keeping employees, students and their families from exposure to the virus."
