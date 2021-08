A city known for being a haven for former President George W. Bush during his presidency has now become a haven for unborn children. On Tuesday, the City of Crawford (population 733) became the 33rd city in Texas and the 36th in the nation to pass an enforceable ordinance outlawing abortion within its city limits. “Crawford is honored to stand up for the unborn to make sure that no babies are killed in our city limits by abortion,” Councilwoman Cindy Vannatta shared.