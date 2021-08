The Tennessee Titans placed OLB Harold Landry on the team’s Covid-19/Reserve list and claimed offensive lineman Derwin Gray off waivers, per Jim Wyatt and the team. Landry is the fourth Titan to get added to the Covid-19/Reserve list in the past three days. The news comes just days after head coach Mike Vrabel announced he tested positive for the virus, two days after the team placed defensive tackle Anthony Rush on the same list, and one day after running back Jeremy McNichols and linebacker Nick Dzubnar joined Rush on the list.