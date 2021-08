The Addams Family was created by Charles Addams back in the '30s, with comic strips depicting their creepy and kooky antics, with the characters finally earning the big-screen treatment with The Addams Family back in 1991, which is coming to 4K Ultra HD this October. In addition to the Barry Sonnenfeld-directed film being restored to its highest quality for the new release, it will also come with a handful of behind-the-scenes special features, as well as including an extended version of the iconic "Mamushka" scene. The Addams Family will be landing on 4K Ultra HD on October 19th and on 4K Ultra HD Blu-ray and remastered Blu-ray on November 9th. Pre-orders are live on Amazon now.