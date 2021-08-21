Cancel
Federal election 2021: What should happen in copyright and media law

In a nine-part series, heise online examines the parties' election programs on the basis of the most important subject areas; This will be followed by a series of interviews with the party representatives responsible for network policy.

Federal election 2021: What the parties think of data protection and data octopuses

Federal election 2021: What the parties think of data protection and data octopuses
Federal election 2021: What the parties are proposing for education and schools

Federal election 2021: What the parties are proposing for education and schools
Federal election 2021: What the parties are planning on future IT technologies

Federal election 2021: What the parties are planning on future IT technologies
What was. What will. From election campaigns and other sensitivities

As always, Hal Faber’s newsreel wants to focus on the details: the Sunday newsreel is commentary, outlook and analysis. It is both a retrospective and a preview at the same time. Was war. *** Apropos composure: As it currently looks, Olaf Scholz will be the next Federal Chancellor, the international...
First major debate in Germany between Merkel’s contenders for the throne

The three main candidates to succeed Angela Merkel face this Sunday in the first big televised debate a month before the German legislative elections on September 26 that will end the 16-year term of the chancellor. When neither of them arouses passions among the Germans, the conservative Armin Laschet, the...
First television duel of the three candidates to succeed Merkel

With the closest elections in German history less than a month away, the three main candidates face off tonight in the first of three television debates scheduled until September 26. The appointment is unique for many reasons: for the first time there will not be an incumbent chancellor defending his management; the participants are three, and not two, as up to now, and it occurs at a key moment of the electoral campaign, with the three parties very evenly matched in the polls. Few doubt that Germany will have a three-party coalition government for the first time.
CCA Outlines Federal Election Priorities

The Canadian Cattlemen's Association is also calling on candidates running in the Federal Election to put more focus on Agricultural Issues. President Bob Lowe says their calling for the federal parties to focus on a Climate Policy that contains Nature Based Solutions:. "We need the government to recognize that the...
Will an election ‘audit’ happen in Pennsylvania?

HARRISBURG — Nearly 10 months after last year’s election, Pennsylvania’s state lawmakers can seemingly no longer avoid pressure to mount an Arizona-style “audit” of the 2020 election, stoked by former President Donald Trump’s persistent and baseless claims that the election was rigged against him. The Senate’s top Republican, President Pro...
Transitional justice for Indigenous Peoples should be a key federal election issue

“Transitional justice,” centred on accountability and redress for victims, refers to the ways countries emerging from periods of conflict and repression address large-scale or systematic human rights violations. But applying transitional justice and its mechanisms, such as truth and reconciliation commissions, to the relationship between Indigenous Peoples and the Canadian state is contested terrain. Scholars debate whether the term transitional justice makes sense in settler colonial contexts like Canada where there is no political transition to speak of, no massive regime change, no cessation of violent conflict and no progression from authoritarianism to democracy. But this debate isn’t just academic —...
Federal election 2021: Check out politicians before the federal election

Federal election 2021: Check out politicians before the federal election. Do you already know who you will vote for on September 26, 2021? With the party, i.e. the second vote, you may already have a favorite. But what about the direct candidate? Are you sure that the candidate of “your” party best represents your interests? Perhaps another candidate’s positions are much more in line with yours. Check out the candidates in your constituency.
Germany: Survivors, leaders remember victims of July floods

BERLIN (AP) — More than a month after extreme flooding killed more than 180 people in western Germany, survivors of the disaster, first responders, religious leaders and government officials came together Saturday to remember the victims who died and to express hope for the future. Chancellor Angela Merkel, President Frank-Walter...
Merkel promises more vaccines for developing countries

Chancellor Angela Merkel (CDU) pledged more corona vaccines for developing countries after the G20 “Compact with Africa” conference. “Germany will not only be able to give 30 million doses of vaccine this year, but we will be able to give 70 million”, declared the Chancellor Friday evening in Berlin. The Covax international vaccine initiative will provide more so that the vaccine can reach African populations quickly. The economic well-being of the continent is also linked to the availability of vaccines.
Europe seeks how to talk to the Taliban

Faced with the imminent final US withdrawal from Kabul airport, on August 31, and the growing terrorist threat after the attack on Thursday, Europe has been closing its evacuation operations in the Afghan capital these days. Aware, however, that they cannot slam the door on the Taliban, even if they refuse for the moment any political recognition, various countries have begun to establish “operational contacts” to ensure, at least, a loophole to continue the safe exit of Afghans threatened by fundamentalists. The possibility of a broader, albeit conditional, dialogue with a future Taliban government is also emerging with increasing force.

