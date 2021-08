Remember the intro scene in "Skyrim" when the player character wakes up on a cart headed to their execution? That intro became one of the biggest gaming memes to come out of "Skyrim," right next to taking an arrow to the knee. Now, thanks to the magic of the internet, fans know just how difficult this seemingly simple intro was to create. Nate Purkeypile, a solo indie developer who previously worked at Bethesda, recently posted a Twitter thread detailing the difficulties behind animating the cart sequence, and how a bee almost kept the whole thing from coming together.