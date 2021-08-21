Legend and death of PES (Pro Evolution): when the king of soccer was Japanese

God knows that the best tournaments, the most spectacular goals and the most epic moments in football were lived in our best friend’s room, sitting in bed and playing Pro. That was, at least, for many of us who We grew up with soccer in 2D and saw a simply brutal jump to three dimensions. Pro Evoution, Pro o PES, closes a cycle this year with the new eFootball brand. We are not going to discover Konami’s move now, because there will be time for it. But yes to pay tribute to a saga that reigned in football, that had no rival and that showed that through gameplay you could do everything.