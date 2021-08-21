Cancel
FIFA

Legend and death of PES (Pro Evolution): when the king of soccer was Japanese

 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGod knows that the best tournaments, the most spectacular goals and the most epic moments in football were lived in our best friend’s room, sitting in bed and playing Pro. That was, at least, for many of us who We grew up with soccer in 2D and saw a simply brutal jump to three dimensions. Pro Evoution, Pro o PES, closes a cycle this year with the new eFootball brand. We are not going to discover Konami’s move now, because there will be time for it. But yes to pay tribute to a saga that reigned in football, that had no rival and that showed that through gameplay you could do everything.

How the (pro) evolution of Konami’s eFootball came to be

EFootball is a fresh start for Konami’s long-running Pro Evolution Soccer (PES) series. Not only does the game take a radically different approach by switching from a paid annual release to a free-to-play model, but it’s also being built on an entirely new game engine this time around: Unreal Engine 4.
Pro Evolution Soccer 20 APK Download Latest Version For Android

Pro Evolution Soccer 20 APK Download Latest Version For Android. Pro Evolution Soccer 20 Mobile Games Download Full Version. Football fans want to play the game. Players also prefer a video game that simulates the game. PES is a series of video games that focus on soccer and offers an exceptional understanding of the game.
All new Pokémon evolutions in Pokémon Legends: Arceus

Pokémon Legends: Arceus is taking some cues from the original Sinnoh titles just like Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl, with several Pokémon getting new evolutions in the game. This is a way for Game Freak and The Pokémon Company to give older Pokémon new life in terms of popularity and...
Ninja Legends 2 codes to redeem (August 2021)

As you know, Ninja Legends 2 is all about learning Ninjutsu, and mastering it will lead you to become the greatest warrior of all time. But lately, you might have discovered that it’s not easy to reach this pinnacle as the game has a high skill cap and requires regular grinding. Well, there’s an easy way out and that is this ultimate list of Ninja Legends 2 codes.
The Legend of Zelda: Skyward Sword HD (NS) - Review

Ten years after it launched, Skyward Sword remains one of the more polarizing Zelda adventures. It's one of the few games in the 35-year-old franchise that simply defies consensus. Some fans love it deeply for its stellar story, intricate dungeons, and tactile combat, while others hold it in contempt for its linear design, reused areas, and motion controls. While Zelda adherents will probably never find common ground, one thing should be clear to all: the HD remaster The Legend of Zelda: Skyward Sword HD is the absolute best way to experience the game.
Hisuian Form Pokemon And Evolutions Revealed For Pokemon Legends Arceus

During today’s Pokemon Presents showcase, The Pokemon Company revealed new forms and evolutions for several older Pokemon that can only be found in the game’s Hisui region. These Hisuian form Pokemon include evolutions for Stantler and Basculin, as well as new forms for Braviary and Growlithe, all with unique new...
eFootball (PES) presents its first gameplay trailer: this is how its graphics look

Konami has introduced the first gameplay trailer from eFootball, the successor to Pro Evolution Soccer (PES), on the occasion of Gamescom 2021. The Japanese company, which already warned of the use of Unreal Engine as a graphics engine, presents the first sequences taken directly from the gameplay of the title, which will arrive this fall for PS4, Xbox One, Xbox Series, PS5, and PC. You can see the video, of 6 minutes long, at the beginning of the news.
Collection of SaGa: Final Fantasy Legend is Coming to PC and Smartphones

Square Enix has announced Collection of SaGa: Final Fantasy Legend is coming to PC and smartphones this fall. The August 2020-announced Collection of SaGa: Final Fantasy Legend is coming to smartphones first on September 22 for iOS (via the App Store) and Android (via Google Play), followed by a Windows PC (via Steam) release on October 21.
Mario Golf: Super Rush team wanted courses as large as Hyrule Field, received advice from Zelda devs

Japanese magazine Nintendo Dream recently conducted an interview with some of the lead staff at Camelot involved with the development of Mario Golf: Super Rush. At one point of the discussion, Hiroyuki Takahashi (producer) and Shugo Takahashi (director) talked about their approach to course design for the Switch entry. In order to make the courses as large as they did in Mario Golf: Super Rush, Camelot received technical advice from the Zelda: Breath of the Wild team.
Interview: Gelatinous co-creator Steven Long talks upcoming Game Boy game

Last time we checked, the calendar said 2021. Still, Nintendo Game Boy is all the rage these days with new games like Gelatinous: Humanity Lost. We’ve covered several examples of modern Game Boy and Game Boy Color games from indie developers. Genesis is a new bullet-hell shmup for Game Boy. Meanwhile, an unfinished Game Boy Color game is getting a second life.
Metroid Dread 2D Switch Game's 2nd Trailer Previews Samus' Abilities, Enemies

Nintendo streamed the second trailer for , the new 2D game in the Metroid series, on Friday. The video previews Samus' abilities and enemies. The game will launch for the Nintendo Switch on October 8. This will be the first 2D non-remake game in the Metroid series in over 19 years since the release of Metroid Fusion for Game Boy Advance in 2002.
Memory Card: great olympic games

The Memory Card come back to the load with Juan Arenas and Rubén Vázquez to put an end to the Olympic Games. No, that did not end with the closing event but with a program of ours. That is the intention of this video, to be able to remember some totally unique deliveries and moments lived in great Olympic disciplines that surely could not have their own video game but that could be part of a compilation of games based on Olympic events of the most varied.
Cruis’n creator potentially interested in HD Switch port of arcade trilogy

Ahead of the September 14 Switch release of Cruis’n Blast, series creator Eugene Jarvis has revealed his potential interest in one day bringing the original arcade trilogy to Switch in HD. Speaking in a recent interview with Nintendo Everything, Jarvis stated that one possible future project for the series after Cruis’n Blast is out could be a Switch port of the game’s arcade trilogy, which would include Cruis’n USA, Cruis’n World, and Cruis’n Exotica. You can read his exact words below, courtesy of Nintendo Everything:
Apex Legends Seer Update (New Patch Notes)

The latest update for Apex Legends is finally live (Update 1.78) – bringing with it a slew of changes that will help balance the abilities of Seer, the latest Legend to join the team. Respawn posted an update last night showcasing all the changes that will come into affect during...
Square Enix is bringing more classic Final Fantasy titles to Android

Square Enix is notorious for its awful naming schemes, and Collection of SaGa Final Fantasy Legend is one of the worst names yet. Luckily the games within this collection are pretty good. All three RPGs were released on the Game Boy back in the day, known as Final Fantasy titles in the US. But this was back when Square didn't have consistent branding globally, so these games are actually part of the SaGa series. Still, they are great turn-based RPGs in their own right, and they hold up to this day (though these games are pretty challenging). We already know this collection is slated for release on Android on September 22nd, with pre-registration now available for the brand-new Play Store listing.
Mini Review: King's Bounty II (PS4) - Turn-Based Battler Not Fit for a King

King’s Bounty II from 1C Entertainment is the long-awaited sequel to 2008’s fantasy roleplaying game King’s Bounty The Legend. You take control of one of three characters each destined to be the hero of the realm of Nostria. Warrior Aivar, descendant of a noble family and knight of the king’s guard, Mage Katherine, Countess of the rulers of Nostria’s rugged mountain region, or Paladin Elisa, a peasant girl from Lorian. Your choice alters your available abilities and accessibility of various areas throughout the game.

