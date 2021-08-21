Cancel
Mississippi State

Mississippi mayor proposes raises for city employees

Posted by 
The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 8 days ago

VICKSBURG, Miss. (AP) — A mayor in western Mississippi wants to raise the pay for the city’s employees, including its firefighters and police officers.

At a budget meeting Thursday, Vicksburg Mayor George Flaggs Jr. said he has a plan that would give firefighters and police officers a 5% across-the-board raise and every other city employee a 3% raise.

“I think we’ve got a way to raise the minimum wage for police officers,” he said. “Give me all the numbers, a No. 2 pencil — I don’t need an eraser — and I’ll show you how to get there.”

After the meeting, Flaggs said the proposed 5% raise would include only civil service employees in the two departments and would not go to employees who recently received merit pay raises, The Vicksburg Post reported.

Flaggs said he has been watching city finances “and we’re getting progressively conservative and we’re saving more money and providing the same quality service. We’re running city government at less cost.”

If he is unable to give a 5% raise, Flaggs said, “We’ll lower it. The worst-case scenario is everybody will get a 3-percent raise.”

He said he hopes the raises will serve as an incentive for city employees to stay, especially those in the public works department.

“We can’t hire equipment operators and truck drivers,” Flaggs said.

Public Works Director Garnet Van Norman said people are quitting every day.

“We had two people quit yesterday (Wednesday). We can’t find anybody; I don’t know what we’re going to do. We need truck drivers, we need equipment operators, we need laborers but we can’t find anybody. Nobody wants to work for the city. It’s sad,” he said.

The problem, Van Norman said, is money.

“We have good benefits but what we don’t have … the pay’s just not there. They can make more working for a private contractor,” he said.

The Associated Press

The Associated Press

