Mike Richards Out As “Jeopardy” Host

By Garth Franklin
darkhorizons.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJust nine days after he was officially announced as one of the two new permanent hosts of “Jeopardy!,” Mike Richards has confirmed in a statement that he will be stepping down. The announcement comes following the resurfacing of disparaging remarks about marginalized groups Richards made on his podcast “The Randumb...

TV & VideosWNCT

Here’s who America thinks should be the new host of ‘Jeopardy!’

(StudyFinds.org) – He might go twice as high as a butterfly in the sky, but actor LeVar Burton still has a lot of “Jeopardy!” fans to win over after his trial run as the long-time game show’s guest host. As for who America says is in the lead to replace the legendary Alex Trebek, a new poll finds the answer is “Who is Ken Jennings?”
NFLPosted by
The Spun

Jeopardy! Has Reportedly Decided On Its Next Host

“Jeopardy!” has reportedly found its next host — and no, it’s not Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers. According to recent reports from Variety, the game show’s executive producer, Mike Richards, is currently involved in “advanced negotiations” with Sony Pictures Television to replace longtime host Alex Trebek, who passed away in November of 2020.
TV & VideosPosted by
DoYouRemember?

‘Jeopardy!’ Officially Names Its Permanent Hosts

Jeopardy! has officially named Alex Trebek‘s successor. The show has hosted a series of guest hosts since Alex passed away last year. Many celebrities have lobbied for the job, but ultimately executive producer Mike Richards was named new Jeopardy! host. Actress Mayim Bialik, best known for her roles in Blossom...
TV & VideosComicBook

Wheel Of Fortune Host Pat Sajak Comments On New Jeopardy! Host

Wheel of Fortune star Pat Sajak welcomed new Jeopardy host Mike Richards to the world of game show hosting. Just this week the executive producer ended up selecting himself for the role of the man behind the podium. After some swift backlash, Jeopardy! reached a compromise. Mayim Bialik also would get some hosting duties in primetime specials and a possible spinoff show. Sony Pictures Television has been weathering the storm of this for almost a week now. Fans are not thrilled about all those different celebrities getting a crack at the gig and then being passed over for the guy making the decision. But, it doesn’t seem like Jeopardy! will be changing course any time soon. The Wheel Star probably wanted to ease some tension and point toward Richards’ prior experiences handling these kinds of shows. That’s all well and good, but the people who are out there watching probably won’t forget this whole deal any time soon. Check out what he wrote down below:
TV & Videosinformnny.com

Here’s who ‘Jeopardy!’ host Alex Trebek wanted to replace him as host

(NEXSTAR) – Now that “Jeopardy!” is once again in need of a permanent host, maybe the producers should consider taking Alex Trebek’s advice and hiring one of his preferred successors. In a 2018 episode of “OBJECTified” hosted by Harvey Levin, Trebek entertained the possibility of stepping away from “Jeopardy!” in...
TV Showsmediaite.com

Ken Jennings Speaks Out After Reports New Jeopardy! Host Rigged Search in His Own Favor

Ken Jennings has spoken out about Jeopardy’s new host Mike Richards following reports that claimed the game show’s current producer had rigged the search in his own favor. “Obviously I’m disappointed with how this process played out, but I’d rather look ahead,” Jennings told The Ringer of Jeopardy’s decision to go with Richards as host. “I plan to be with the show as long as they’ll have me, no matter who’s hosting.”
TV & Videosblackchronicle.com

Levar Burton’s ‘Jeopardy!’ Campaign Ignored by Producers

LeVar Burton opened up to The New York Times about his campaign to be the next host of Jeopardy! after the late Alex Trebek but producers of the beloved game show never seriously considered him for the role. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON INSTAGRAM & TWITTER. SUBSCRIBE TO...
TV & VideosMarin Independent Journal

Question: Who isn’t Alex Trebek?

I’ll take misguided humans for $1,000. Answer: An egotistical, anti-Semitic sexist. Question: Whom did Sony Pictures Entertainment decide was the very best candidate to succeed Alex Trebek as “Jeopardy” host?. What? Wait!. After almost a year of guest hosts who ran the gamut from fair to good, the ultimate winner...
CelebritiesPosted by
CinemaBlend

Why LeVar Burton Missing Out On Jeopardy Host Job Isn't Necessarily A Bad Thing

The long search for a permanent Jeopardy host following the death of Alex Trebek took some ups and downs with the guest hosts over the past year, and Reading Rainbow and Star Trek vet LeVar Burton was a clear favorite among fans for the job. In fact, there were fans pulling for him to become host before he even made his debut as a guest, and hopes were high that he would get the permanent position behind the podium. Unfortunately for those fans, that hasn't happened, but there may be a silver lining to Burton getting such a strong push for a prominent job.
TV Showsoutsider.com

‘Jeopardy!’: Ken Jennings Fans Weigh in on Him Possibly Getting ‘Snubbed’ From Hosting Job

The search for someone to replace Alex Trebek as the permanent host of “Jeopardy!” has revealed many things. For example, controversial statements by Mike Richards came to light after he was chosen for the job. There was also a report that Ken Jennings, one of the most successful contestants in the history of “Jeopardy!”, was not chosen to replace Trebek due to controversial tweets.
TV Seriesdarkhorizons.com

TV News: Titan, Jeopardy, Salem, Blumhouse

The second half of the fourth and final season of anime series “Attack on Titan” will return in January according to MAPPA via the show’s official Twitter account. Funimation has not announced the plans for a planned English dub as yet. [Source: Twitter]. Jeopardy!. In the wake of Mike Richards’...

