FUNToken (FUN) 24-Hour Trading Volume Reaches $28.43 Million

FUNToken (CURRENCY:FUN) traded up 14.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on August 21st. Over the last seven days, FUNToken has traded 40.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. FUNToken has a total market cap of $350.32 million and approximately $28.43 million worth of FUNToken was traded on exchanges in the last day. One FUNToken coin can now be purchased for $0.0324 or 0.00000066 BTC on major exchanges.