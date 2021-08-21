Southern First Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFST) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Southern First Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFST) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 89,100 shares, an increase of 18.0% from the July 15th total of 75,500 shares. Currently, 1.2% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 21,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.1 days.