Zacks: Brokerages Expect Installed Building Products, Inc. (NYSE:IBP) to Announce $1.66 EPS

Brokerages forecast that Installed Building Products, Inc. (NYSE:IBP) will announce earnings of $1.66 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Installed Building Products’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.62 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.72. Installed Building Products reported earnings per share of $1.21 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 37.2%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.