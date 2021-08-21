TriaGen Wealth Management LLC Has $265,000 Holdings in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB)
TriaGen Wealth Management LLC decreased its holdings in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,200 shares of the oil and gas company's stock after selling 545 shares during the quarter. TriaGen Wealth Management LLC's holdings in Schlumberger were worth $265,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
