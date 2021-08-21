Cancel
Analysts Anticipate IDACORP, Inc. (NYSE:IDA) Will Post Earnings of $1.90 Per Share

By Emily Schoerning
modernreaders.com
 8 days ago

Wall Street brokerages forecast that IDACORP, Inc. (NYSE:IDA) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $1.90 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have provided estimates for IDACORP’s earnings. IDACORP posted earnings of $2.02 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 5.9%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

