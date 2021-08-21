Cancel
Stocks

MESEFA Tops 24 Hour Volume of $1,501.00 (SEFA)

By Karen Miller
modernreaders.com
 8 days ago

MESEFA (CURRENCY:SEFA) traded 38.2% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on August 21st. MESEFA has a market capitalization of $45,251.58 and approximately $1,501.00 worth of MESEFA was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, MESEFA has traded 9.4% higher against the US dollar. One MESEFA coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.11 or 0.00000214 BTC on exchanges.

