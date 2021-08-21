Mr. Danny McCuiston, 75
Mr. Danny McCuiston, age 75, of Murray, Kentucky, died Friday, August 20, 2021, after an extended illness. Mr. McCuiston was born January 10, 1946, in Calloway County, Kentucky to the late Allen F. McCuiston and Nava Lue Donelson McCuiston. Danny was retired from the Calloway County Sheriff’s office as a Deputy Sheriff after 14 years of service. He was a member of the New Mt. Carmel Missionary Baptist Church and was a 50-year member of the Murray Masonic Lodge F&AM 105.www.marshallcountydaily.com
