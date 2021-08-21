Supreme Court puts brief hold on court order requiring revival of 'Remain in Mexico' policy

A quiet but undeniable trend during the Trump administration was the dramatic rise in the federal government’s applications to the Supreme Court for what lawyers call “emergency relief.” On 41 occasions, the Trump Justice Department asked the court to put on hold an adverse lower-court ruling for the duration of the government’s appeal. In 28 of those cases, the Supreme Court granted the relief, at least in part. But on Tuesday, the court refused the Biden administration’s very first request for such relief — declining to freeze a district court injunction that requires the administration to restart the shuttered “Remain in Mexico” program. The Trump-era program, which lower courts struck down, allows U.S. officials to return non-Mexican asylum seekers to Mexico, from which they entered the United States, while their claims are adjudicated in U.S. immigration courts. Even though the Biden Justice Department had explained in detail how the lower court’s ruling interfered not only with the president’s broad discretion over immigration policy but also with foreign relations with Mexico — just as the department had in Trump administration immigration cases — the Supreme Court denied the relief.