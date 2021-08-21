Penta (PNT) Price Tops $0.0001 on Exchanges

Penta (CURRENCY:PNT) traded down 5.7% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on August 21st. Penta has a market capitalization of $2.31 million and approximately $26,557.00 worth of Penta was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Penta coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, Penta has traded down 2.2% against the U.S. dollar.