Waverton Investment Management Ltd Has $88.36 Million Position in Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF)

Waverton Investment Management Ltd cut its holdings in Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF) by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 623,705 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,643 shares during the quarter. Fidelity National Financial comprises 3.4% of Waverton Investment Management Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Waverton Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in Fidelity National Financial were worth $88,360,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.