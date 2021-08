Brock Lesnar has apparently been pulled from WWE Smackdown, as he isn’t in the preview for tonight’s show. WWE star Brock Lesnar made his return to WWE at SummerSlam and shocked the fans. He had a huge staredown with WWE Universal Champ Roman Reigns, who successfully defended his title against John Cena. Rumors stated that the plan to have a match between Reigns and Lesnar could be in the air but that is not the case.