Short Interest in Huron Consulting Group Inc. (NASDAQ:HURN) Grows By 17.6%

Huron Consulting Group Inc. (NASDAQ:HURN) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 424,700 shares, a growth of 17.6% from the July 15th total of 361,200 shares. Approximately 1.9% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 125,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.4 days.