Bulleon Tops 24 Hour Volume of $6.00 (BUL)

Bulleon (CURRENCY:BUL) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on August 21st. In the last week, Bulleon has traded 34.4% lower against the dollar. One Bulleon coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0025 or 0.00000005 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Bulleon has a market cap of $2,691.12 and approximately $6.00 worth of Bulleon was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.