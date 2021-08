What are some pros and cons to the Carolina Panthers potentially acquiring Andre Dillard from the Philadelphia Eagles before the 2021 season?. There has been plenty of chatter regarding the Carolina Panthers and their suspect options at left tackle heading into the new campaign. This has been a revolving door of failed veterans and underperforming draft picks since Jordan Gross hung up his cleats after the 2013 season, which is something that needs to change at the earliest possible opportunity for Matt Rhule’s men to finally re-enter the playoff picture.