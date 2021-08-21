Freestyler Julia Fifer Commits to George Washington for 2022-2023 School Year

RUNNELS COUNTY - Perhaps, given the current state of the nation, the most interesting month-long celebration is August's National Win with Civility. The last 12 months have been filled with the pandemic, maskers, non-maskers, pro-vaccination, anti-vaccination, social unrest, and now, Delta has struck. With that being said, Delta may not be the worst variant of COVID that we face. Beta and Gamma variants are looming over Delta now. Tempers and disagreements have been running hotter than an August day in West Texas. Maybe, a little civility is in order.