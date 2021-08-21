Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC Has $263,000 Stock Holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:RYT)

Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:RYT) by 28.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 905 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF were worth $263,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.