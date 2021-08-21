Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Stocks

Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC Has $263,000 Stock Holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:RYT)

By Dee Baugher
modernreaders.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLaurel Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:RYT) by 28.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 905 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF were worth $263,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

www.modernreaders.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fifth Third Bancorp#Ryt#Nysearca#Citigroup Inc#Boston Private Wealth Llc#Equal Weight Technology
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Stocks
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Markets
NewsBreak
ETF
Related
StocksEntrepreneur

Is Moderna Headed for a Breakout?

A level of support and a resistance line have created an ascending triangle in the chart of Moderna, Inc. (MRNA). If the stock breaks through this resistance, a breakout is expected. Read more to learn how to take advantage of this trading opportunity. Moderna, Inc. (MRNA) is a commercial-stage biotech...

Comments / 0

Community Policy