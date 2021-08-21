Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Restaurants

QR Codes Have Replaced Restaurant Menus. Industry Experts Say It Isn't a Fad

By Amelia Lucas, CNBC
NBC Connecticut
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRestaurants have replaced physical menus with QR codes, a change that many in the industry believe is likely permanent. QR code downloads have soared 750% over the last 18 months, according to Bitly. Restaurant tech experts also see more opportunities for QR codes, like placing digital orders on premise and...

www.nbcconnecticut.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Massachusetts State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Qr Codes#Commodities Prices#Fad#Food Drink#Japanese#Burger Patties#Qr#Opentable#Sevenrooms#Seated#Mezze Restaurant#Boqueria Restaurant Group#Greycroft#Toast
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Restaurants
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Uber
NewsBreak
Starbucks
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
Related
RestaurantsEater

Starting September 1, Only Fully Vaccinated Individuals Will Be Allowed to Dine in a Quebec Restaurant

The Quebec government is requiring proof of vaccination from anyone hoping to eat — or drink — out in the province as of September 1. Quebec’s health minister Christian Dubé today shared details regarding the province’s soon-to-be-established COVID-19 vaccine passport system, which premier François Legault announced last week. He confirmed that restaurants and bars are among the non-essential business that will be required to verify that customers have received both doses of the coronavirus vaccine next month.
restaurantbusinessonline.com

Are these the real reasons why restaurants have a labor problem?

A huge majority of restaurateurs continue to fault federal unemployment subsidies as a main reason for their labor woes, but new research suggests the industry may be deluding itself by overlooking hard new realities in the lives of its eroding workforce. The report by Black Box Intelligence and the recruitment...
Posted by
The Grand Rapids Press

Starbucks, Walmart, Target: big retailers revise mask rules as COVID-19 cases spike

The delta variant of COVID-19 has caused a spike in new cases nationwide, and some retail chains are once again asking employees and customers to mask up. Following the Center for Disease Control and Prevention’s announcement of new guidelines that even vaccinated people wear masks indoors, many businesses are returning to those policies. Those guidelines specify that the indoor masks for vaccinated people are called for in areas of substantial spread.
Connecticut Post

McDonald's Might Be Facing a Supply Shortage

McDonald’s could facing a bag shortage after a pandemic full of take-out and delivery orders, according to a new report in the Wall Street Journal. The company was forced to use more bags than usual as customers dined in their homes rather than on-site, but the report also noted that McDonald’s leadership has noticed customers requesting bags even when they eat within establishments in recent months.
Food & DrinksBenzinga

McDonald's Advises Franchisees Of Bag Supply Shortage, Encourages Use Of Trays

McDonald’s Corp. (NYSE: MCD) is advising restaurant owners to serve meals on trays to customers dining inside as the fast-food chain is facing a bag supply shortage. What happened: McDonald’s told owners in a late-July message that limited bag supplies have been impacting the industry as a whole, and encouraged workers to transition to the use of trays. Almost 81% of restaurant business in the 12 months ending June 30 was made up of take-out orders, that's up 18% compared with the prior year’s period, according to the NPD Group, a consumer-research firm.
RestaurantsCNN

How the Delta variant is upending restaurants

New York (CNN Business) — For a moment in late spring and early summer, it seemed that restaurant operators were starting to see the light at the end of the tunnel. The Covid-19 vaccines were publicly available, and more Americans were getting the shot. States and cities eased their pandemic restrictions, including mask mandates and capacity limitations for indoor dining. People started making more reservations, and sales spiked.
RestaurantsPosted by
The Independent

Milkshakes off the menu as McDonald’s hit by supply chain issues

Fast food giant McDonald’s has run out of milkshakes in most of its UK restaurants due to supply chain problems.The burger chain has also been left without bottled drinks across its 1,250 outlets in England Scotland and Wales as the lorry driver shortage takes its toll.A spokesman said the group is “working hard to return these items to the menu”.He said: “Like most retailers, we are currently experiencing some supply chain issues, impacting the availability of a small number of products.“Bottled drinks and milkshakes are temporarily unavailable in restaurants across England, Scotland and Wales.“We apologise for any inconvenience, and...
Birmingham Star

McDonald's returns to requiring masks be worn inside restaurants

McDonald's Corporation said all customers and staff must wear face masks inside its U.S. restaurants in areas with high levels of COVID-19 transmission, regardless of their vaccination status. The resurgence of COVID-19 in the U.S. is due to the spread of the Delta variant. Last week, major companies, including Google,...
goodmorningamerica.com

Grocery stores update mask policies as COVID-19 delta variant cases rise

Grocery stores around the country are once again updating their policies on facial coverings. Many large retailers around the U.S. first implemented mask mandates in 2020 throughout the spring and summer with the spread of COVID-19, but once vaccinations increased policies changed allowing many vaccinated Americans to shop in person without a mask. Now with the transmission of the delta variant, retailers have adjusted those requirements regardless of vaccine status.
Posted by
EatThis

7 "Awful" Problems With Costco's Once-Popular Churros, Customers Say

A trip through Costco is an experience in itself—only heightened, as many members know, by a visit to the food court. However, many Costco shoppers have been noticing that the Costco churro is just not what it used to be. If you've made a similar observation, then you might have something to add to the widespread discussion that's taking place online as customers work to pinpoint the exact characteristics of the Costco churro that have changed.
RetailFast Company

Data shows most Amazon Fresh customers don’t shop at Whole Foods—and that’s good for Amazon

While Amazon was one of the world’s biggest beneficiaries of the pandemic, with hundreds of millions of customers turning to it for their online shopping needs during lockdowns, one of Amazon’s other brands suffered greatly. A new report from foot traffic analytics firm Placer.ai reveals that Amazon-owned Whole Foods Market saw its foot traffic almost cut in half by April 2020—monthly visits were down 49% compared to the same time in 2019.
Fast Company

This restaurant tech is actually helping independent eateries survive

Last year, when indoor dining shut down across the country, ChowNow, a digital ordering platform for restaurants, became a lifeline in multiple ways. First, “every restaurant in the country was like, we need online ordering and we need it this afternoon,” says Chris Webb, CEO and cofounder. To meet the demand, he hired 200 laid-off workers from across the industry to help onboard new restaurants. Webb, a former investment banker who founded the company in 2011 to give local pizza joints the tools to compete with Domino’s, now finds himself dueling with DoorDash, GrubHub, and Uber. But while those delivery apps take a hefty cut of every restaurant sale that goes through their platforms, ChowNow charges restaurants a flat monthly subscription fee as low as $99. During the pandemic, ChowNow developed a curbside pickup offering for restaurants that couldn’t afford to deliver and launched a diner loyalty program to lift restaurants’ profits. “Everyone was recommending selling gift cards,” Webb says, but those would lead to months of future losses. With the loyalty program, restaurants could offer regular customers discounts (25% off) for an annual membership fee ($100). ChowNow grew more than 50% last year, has more than 20,000 customers, fulfilled its 100 millionth order in 2020, and says it’s profitable, another rarity in the world of restaurant tech. In 2021, it projects $100 million in annual revenue.
Posted by
Best Life

These Popular Brands of Liquor Are Becoming Impossible to Find, Experts Say

Ordering your favorite happy hour cocktail might be a lot more difficult in the coming months, as states continue to struggle with alcohol shortages. As Best Life previously reported, liquor shortages have been plaguing parts of the Midwest, Northeast, and Southeast and more states could soon be affected. Read on to find out why liquor stores and bars are finding it difficult to stock their shelves, and which popular vodkas, tequilas, and whiskeys specifically are going missing.a.
IndustryFortune

Tech’s delivery problem: It doesn’t end at your door

The month before the pandemic hit, I met with a banker who didn’t want to talk. As we sat in a San Francisco hotel bar, he expressed either indifference or ignorance about every topic I brought up, even though I’d promised to keep his name out of any story I’d write.

Comments / 0

Community Policy