Puyallup, WA

Puyallup police lift evacuation order after day-long battle with fire at cold-storage site

By Alexis Krell
Tacoma News Tribune
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePuyallup police told residents near a large fire to evacuate immediately Saturday morning due to concerns of an explosion. The agency posted to social media about 6:30 a.m. that anyone within 1.1 miles of 15th Street Southeast and East Main needed to leave immediately, and soon gave an update that anyone within 1.1 miles of 15th and East Pioneer needed to leave due to potentially toxic smoke.

