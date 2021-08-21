Hurricane Grace makes landfall for second time in Mexico

Hurricane Grace struck Mexico overnight for the second time on Friday, causing rapid flash flooding and wind speeds up to 80 miles per hour as the storm escalated into a Category 3 hurricane, according to the National Hurricane Center.

Grace already hit Mexico once this week, moving through the Yucatan Peninsula on Thursday before weakening into a tropical storm, then turning into a major hurricane Friday night. On Tuesday, the storm also passed over Haiti , which is recovering from a recent 7.2-magnitude earthquake that killed over 1,900 residents and affected as many as 1.2 million people.

The storm began moving inland over Mexico on Saturday morning, sending strong winds and heavy rains across the interior portion of the country, the NHC reported . The storm is expected to dissipate as it moves inland.

Additional rainfall is expected across Veracruz, Puebla, Tlaxcala, Hidalgo, Queretaro, and San Luis Potosi, with a significant chance of flash urban flooding and a "likelihood of mudslides," the NHC added.

Into Sunday, the NHC said Grace would produce an additional six to 12 inches of rain and potentially up to 18 inches in some locations.

Mexico's civil protection authority in Veracruz issued an emergency declaration for 22 municipalities before Grace made landfall, according to CNN.

Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador said there were 7,829 personnel from the Ministry of Defense, the navy, and the Federal Electricity Commission standing by to render aid.

Lopez Obrador called on the cities that were underlined for the hurricane's path "to seek refuge in high places with relatives and in shelters that are being set up" in a tweet on Friday.

"We ask the population to be very alert," Laura Velazquez, the head of Mexico’s civil protection authority, said at a press conference with Lopez Obrador.

